You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
Golden Eagles.
Golden Eagles.
The Colombian team was eliminated at the hands of Bragantino.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
The Brazilian Bragantino won this Tuesday 4-3 on penalties against Eagles
Colombian Doradas after a goalless match in which the defense of the visitors prevailed against a continuous attack by the locals, and qualified for the third qualifying phase of the Copa Libertadores.
The first leg played last week at the Atanasio Girardot stadium in the city of Medellín also ended without goals because the Colombians also played defense.
With the result, Bragantino will face in the next phase of the continental tournament, the last before the group stage, with the winner of the match between Brazilian Botafogo and Bolivian Aurora that will take place this Wednesday in Rio.
The match at the Nabi Abi Chedid stadium in the city of Bragança Paulista was limited to Bragantino's attempts to put the ball in the net against a Golden Eagles that had a defense that was difficult to overcome and in which the Colombians concentrated their strategy, forgetting almost completely from the attack.
From the first minute those led by Hernán Darío 'Bolillo' Gómez They raised a barrier that practically prevented the Brazilians from reaching the goal zone, with few exceptions of Vitinho and Junino Capixaba, in the first half, and more daring ones of Eduardo Sasha and Helinho in the complementary period.
Missed penalty
John Fredy Salazar and Yéiler Góez they wasted their penalty charges for the
Águilas Doradas, while the four who charged for Bragantino were accurate (Lincoln, Nathan Mendez, Luan Candido and captain Léo Ortiz). The final charge, from Goez, drew attention for its poor execution.
SPORTS AND EFE
More sports news
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#unusual #penalty #Águilas #Doradas #goodbye #Copa #Libertadores
Leave a Reply