The Brazilian Bragantino won this Tuesday 4-3 on penalties against Eagles

Colombian Doradas after a goalless match in which the defense of the visitors prevailed against a continuous attack by the locals, and qualified for the third qualifying phase of the Copa Libertadores.

The first leg played last week at the Atanasio Girardot stadium in the city of Medellín also ended without goals because the Colombians also played defense.

With the result, Bragantino will face in the next phase of the continental tournament, the last before the group stage, with the winner of the match between Brazilian Botafogo and Bolivian Aurora that will take place this Wednesday in Rio.

The match at the Nabi Abi Chedid stadium in the city of Bragança Paulista was limited to Bragantino's attempts to put the ball in the net against a Golden Eagles that had a defense that was difficult to overcome and in which the Colombians concentrated their strategy, forgetting almost completely from the attack.

From the first minute those led by Hernán Darío 'Bolillo' Gómez They raised a barrier that practically prevented the Brazilians from reaching the goal zone, with few exceptions of Vitinho and Junino Capixaba, in the first half, and more daring ones of Eduardo Sasha and Helinho in the complementary period.

Missed penalty

John Fredy Salazar and Yéiler Góez they wasted their penalty charges for the

Águilas Doradas, while the four who charged for Bragantino were accurate (Lincoln, Nathan Mendez, Luan Candido and captain Léo Ortiz). The final charge, from Goez, drew attention for its poor execution.

SPORTS AND EFE

More sports news