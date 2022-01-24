Residents of the Indonesian province of Papua found the remains of a man in the stomach of a seven-meter crocodile. About it informs The Press Stories

In Mimic’s regency, people regularly disappeared. Another missing person was 30-year-old Damiens Yuda, who went to the river to wash crabs.

The head of Timika’s search and rescue service, George Mercy Randong, said the locals were cooperating with authorities in the search for the Indonesian. The search party found a huge crocodile and decided to catch it.

Having cut the stomach of a seven-meter reptile, the locals found human remains inside. The police took them to check and confirm the identity of the victim, and then handed over to relatives for burial. The crocodile’s body was also given to the victim’s family.

Earlier it was reported that the remains of a missing fisherman from the Australian city of Townsville, Queensland, were found inside a huge crocodile. The length of the reptile was 4.2 meters.