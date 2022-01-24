Death Gigi Bici, secret relationship with the accused physiotherapist

The death of Gigi Bici remains a yellow. Criscuolo, killed with a blow to the head and found only 40 days after his disappearance, he hid secrets. Investigators who have already arrested the 44-year-old are convinced of this Barbara Pasetti, the physiotherapist who found the body in front of his home. The woman – we read in the Corriere della Sera – would have made mistakes, crystallizing her voice in phone calls under interception with references, not at all considered indirect, to the death of Gigi Bici, shop owner a Pavia, disappeared on November 8 and found on December 20. Where is it? Just outside the Pasetti mansion, accused of extortion And also under investigation for murder and concealment of a corpse. Pasetti And Criscuolo they would have an affair, and perhaps the former would manipulate the latter to murder the ex-husband, to be punished for unspecified violence.

There woman – continues the Courier – would have in vain altered his voice on the phone with the victim’s family with the aim of appearing a Eastern European man urging a ransom. And then: in one letter written on the computer and sent to herself, certainly passing it off as a missive sent by suspects Russian criminals, had spoken of one death caused by a bullet. In fact, Criscuolo, 60, was shot in the head with a blow to the head, in the immediacy of his disappearance; a execution mode. In the hours before the disappearance there was a man in the car with Criscuolo, they were taken from a camera, and wore gods gloves. The killer’s gloves? The corpse, which did not show any aggression wounds, is remained outdoors for forty days.

