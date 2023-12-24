A man recovers from his injuries in southern Philippines after being attacked by a Python about three meters long, which he managed to kill after biting her repeatedly, Philippine media reported.

Boljulio Aleria, 48, was riding his motorcycle in the province of Bohol when The python attacked him, biting him on the hand and arm. and wrapping around his waist to immobilize him, the victim reported in an interview with the DYRD media cited by the newspaper The Philippine Star.



Aleria, who suffered the attack last Tuesday, explained that he thought the snake was just crossing the road, but the reptile pounced on him by surprise.

The Filipino reacted holding the python's head with his free hand and began to give bites on the neck for at least 10 minutes.

The man explained that he was unable to escape from the snake until he managed to bite off the skin of the reptile, which ended up dying.

Aleria, who felt dizzy from blood loss, was taken to a Tagbilaran hospital to recover from injuries to his hand and arm.

Pythons, which are not venomous, usually attack their prey, which can be as large as gazelles, biting them and wrapping them around their body and ingesting the entire animal.

