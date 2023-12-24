At least 70 dead in the Maghazi refugee camp in the Gaza Strip. Palestinian officials say this, referring to an Israeli raid in the area east of Deir al-Balah. The information released from Gaza and relaunched by Al Jazeera, currently not confirmed by the Israeli Armed Forces (IDF), refers to one of the deadliest attacks launched since 7 October. The Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health cites at least 70 deaths. The Israeli media, in particular the Times of Israel, highlight the lack of independent confirmation and provide no information on the victims.

Bodies of 5 hostages in a new tunnel network

The IDF, meanwhile, announced that they had identified a new network of tunnels in the Jabalia camp and there they recovered – in two different operations conducted on 13 and 17 December – the bodies of 5 hostages kidnapped by Hamas in the attack on early October. In particular, the men of the 551st brigade and the 504 military intelligence unit recovered the bodies of 3 soldiers and 2 civilians. The network of tunnels is spread over two levels, connected by an elevator that descends about ten meters underground to a large room which, it is assumed, would have been used as a command center. The web of tunnels extends to a school and a hospital. A tunnel reaches the house of Ahmed Ghandour, a leading member of Hamas in the north of the Strip killed by Israel in an air raid. The network of tunnels, the IDF confirm, has been destroyed.