His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, said that thanks to the insightful vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, which has enhanced the performance of… Financial markets: Public offerings since 2021 have attracted more than a trillion dirhams from all categories of investors, achieving record growth, the highest in its history.

His Highness added: “We are continuing with initiatives and projects that enhance the exceptional progress witnessed in public offerings, and we welcome the guests of the annual Capital Markets Summit, which will be held next May in the presence of experts, decision-makers in the capital markets, and senior officials, so that our financial markets achieve global leadership.”