According to research by the European Transport Safety Council (ETSC) would reduce the number of road casualties in the EU by 2,000 people affected if motorists drove just 1 km/h slower. Wouldn't introducing a speed limit of 129 km/h on the motorway have been enough? Peugeot looks at it from a different side and hopes to inspire drivers with music.

Peugeot has developed an app called Road Sessions especially for this purpose. The app can be downloaded from the Apple and Google Play Store. 'Road Sessions uses data about the driver's driving behavior, location, navigation data and the applicable speed limit. The app mixes in based on that real time the music,” the French car brand said.

The Peugeot music app responds to your driving behavior

The app would also recognize music that unconsciously makes drivers drive faster, such as 'the tempo, the danceability, the volume and the energy it gives'. “The app responds if the speed is too high and adjusts the music to encourage the driver to drive more calmly,” says Peugeot. The music that is now on the app is from the Dutch DJ Tom Trago, but Peugeot also calls on other DJs to share music. As long as your name isn't Paul Roger Elstak, we suspect.

The Peugeot music app is mainly intended for young drivers. According to Peugeot, this group of motorists 'often unconsciously drives faster or slower'. We think it would be better to encourage young people to put their phones away when driving. What if the novice drivers fall asleep because of the slow music? And otherwise they will turn off the music out of frustration. And then they are back to using their smartphones. Or are we now delving very deeply into a possible early April Fool's joke from Peugeot?