French President Emmanuel Macron| Photo: EFE/EPA/LUDOVIC MARIN

French President Emmanuel Macron said that the images showing the bodies of dozens of civilians on the streets of the city of Bucha, located north of Kiev, Ukraine’s capital, are “unbearable”, and assured that “the Russian authorities must answer for these crimes”.

The statement came from a message posted on Twitter, which was aired shortly after the release of a statement from the French Foreign Ministry. Macron took the opportunity to show “compassion for the victims and solidarity with Ukraine”.

The head of government, who has been one of the main interlocutors with Russian President Vladimir Putin, spoke shortly after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, as well as the leaders of Italy, the United Kingdom and the European Union. Macron called for evidence to be gathered to be presented at the International Criminal Court (ICC), located in The Hague, Netherlands.