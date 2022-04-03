Heart-pounding final in the Argentine Moto3 GP, with the Spaniard from GasGas who, with two corners from the end, slips into the Italian’s Leopard and also takes the top spot in the World Championship. Third Sasaki, 4th Rossi, Migno ko

Paolo Ianieri

Heart and heartbeat for a Moto3 that never ceases to excite. Sergio Garcia wins but with Dennis Foggia it is an intense and beautiful battle, up to the finish line, with the Spanish rider of Gino Borsoi who, with a masterpiece overtaking with two corners from the end, rules the Honda Leopard of Foggia, which at that moment seemed to be underway to the second consecutive victory. A complicated attack, on the edge of error, which in the maneuver recalled that of 2016 between Andrea Iannone and Andrea Dovizioso in the final of the MotoGP, but which succeeded in dynamics, unlike the patatrac that saw the two Ducati riders as protagonists. they played second place. With the victory, in addition to taking away from Italy a possible third consecutive success, Garcia also overtakes Foggia for four points at the top of the standings, 58 to 54 the points of the two, fleeing in the championship, at the end of a race that in the initial stages seemed destined to become a two-way escape between Garcia and his teammate in the Aspar team, Izan Guevara, who was then forced to retire due to a technical problem.

migno other ko – At the same time, after the first laps to chase, in the second part of the race Foggia came up strongly, and with him Andrea Migno, in turn a great protagonist for a possible podium up to a controversial contact with Jaume Masia that knocked out both. with 5 laps to go. What might have seemed like Garcia's winning escape was punished by Foggia, who attacked Garcia on the last lap, for what seemed to be the decisive thrust. Also because, at the same time, Tatsuki Suzuki, a companion from Foggia, was also bypassing the Spaniard's Gas Gas. But he did not give up, first he passed the Japanese again and then, in the last long curve to the right, he slipped inside the small hole left by Foggia, with the front wheel touching the Roman's right arm. A surgical overtaking, with Garcia who in the change of direction kept the next couple of meters to make him triumph under the checkered flag, immediately congratulated by Foggia. "Losing the race like this is fine for me – Foggia smiles at Sky's microphones -, he got in well in that corner, we even touched each other, but at that moment I told myself that 20 points were fine for me. Also because I didn't feel so comfortable with the bike, I put a patch on it and therefore I'm happy ".

sasaki finishes third – Third, Ayumi Sasaki finished, who with his Husqvarna also overtook Suzuki at the penultimate corner, then relegated by another position for having touched the green off the track during the last lap, with the fourth place that went to Riccardo Rossi, the Sic58 team rider who is finally proving to be able to compete at the level of the best. Thanks to the knockouts of Guevara and Migno, the World Cup after three races has already become a two-man race, given that Guevara is already 30 points away, at 28, with Migno remaining at 25 points of the Qatar victory. "I haven't looked at the classification yet, but on Sunday in Austin I want to take back the leadership of the World Championship – concludes Foggia -. We must continue to stay ahead, make victories, podiums and points. Sergio is strong and I will find him again, I hope that another big fight will come out in America ".