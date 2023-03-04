President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva spoke this Thursday by video call with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodimir Zelenski, and reiterated his proposal that Brazil participate in an eventual multinational dialogue process to end the war between Moscow and Kiev.

“I had one video meeting now with the president of Ukraine. I reaffirmed Brazil’s desire to talk with other countries and participate in any initiative related to the construction of peace and dialogue,” Lula wrote on Twitter.

“The war cannot interest anyone,” he added. The call comes a day after Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira met his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, on the sidelines of the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in New Delhi.

Lula, who began his third term as president of Brazil in January, has declined requests to send ammunition to Ukraine, and instead promotes the creation of a group of third countries to seek a negotiated peace to the conflict that has already exceeded a year.

Lula da Silva has stated on multiple occasions his intention to mediate for a peaceful resolution of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

The mandatary he had made his proposal public for the first time after a conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Brasilia on January 30.

The leftist too He presented his idea to the US presidentJoe Biden, during a visit to Washington at the beginning of February, as well as the French president, Emmanuel Macron.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said last week that Moscow is evaluating the proposal.

In an article in the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo, Lula’s foreign minister assured last Friday that Brazil “does not have a ready solution,” but that seeks to dialogue with other nations to address “roads for the construction of peace”.

Lula caused a stir last year when He claimed that Zelensky was “as responsible” as Russian leader Vladimir Putin in the conflict.

AFP