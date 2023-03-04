Days after the Moroccan artist Saad Lamjarred was sentenced to 6 years in prison for the rape of a French girl, hours ago, the Moroccan national team star, Paris Saint-Germain defender Ashraf Hakimi, was officially charged with rape, a charge that his client strongly denied.

Between the truth and the plot, the scene of accusations of harassment and rape has been repeated to many celebrities over the years, which has created a question mark about their involvement in such charges.

success tax

“Every success has a tax, and the success tax is harsh for celebrities, especially because they are under the spotlight, as they are followed by millions of people,” Moroccan actress Sabrina Belfakih told Sky News Arabia.

And she adds, “Therefore, any intentional or unintentional error has a great resonance,” noting that part of the press and some accounts on social media “do not always search for the truth and issue judgments within seconds, while the judiciary takes years to reach the truth.”

Belfkih considered that “sometimes the accusations of harassment are malicious and other times are real,” pointing out that “a famous person must be careful, act intelligent, respect others, and avoid suspicious places or people,” and considered celebrities “ordinary people exposed to anything.”

However, the artist rejected the idea that the accusation of harassment is inherent to celebrities, stressing that a large number of them do noble humanitarian and social work, and therefore “whoever makes a mistake will be punished by the judiciary and whoever is wronged will be fair to justice, everyone is under the roof of the law, and in general the accusations affect all people and the accused is innocent until proven guilty.” “.

The victim and the executioner

On the other hand, clinical psychologist Darren Ammash tells Sky News Arabia that there are several factors that make famous people, such as artists and football players, more likely to face charges of harassment or rape, as “the power of fame they enjoy You may attract the attention of some parties seeking to make a financial profit by appearing as a victim, even if this causes the destruction of the famous personality’s life.

She pointed out that “people who may play the role of the victim study well the nature of the target person, and choose the appropriate time and place to implement the well-prepared scenario.”

On the other hand, the specialist believes that “there is a category of famous people who feel an excess of power and influence because of their successes, and consider themselves above the law, so they tend towards abusive behaviors, including harassment because they believe that they have special rights that assert their authority over others.”

She explained that this category of celebrities “cannot accept rejection, refraction or criticism, which increases the possibility of slipping and making mistakes.”

psychological education

Ammash adds that some celebrities think that they can do whatever they want with impunity because of their strength, and “without being concerned about the negative effects that result from their behavior,” stressing that the psychological factor related to narcissism is one of the factors that increase the likelihood of famous people committing assault.

And she stressed the importance of encouraging psychological education that contributes to the treatment of narcissism, and helps everyone to behave properly in societies.

The clinical psychologist concluded her speech by saying, “In light of what is happening now, celebrities are supposed to bring up the possibility of facing sexual harassment charges as part of their work.”