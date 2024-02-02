Luis Miguel: the supposed definitive proof that he will marry Paloma Cuevas in 2024

Luis Miguel is one of the most famous Mexican singers in the world.and although he has always been quite reserved with his private life, the world does not stop waiting to hear from him, which is how the rumor has recently gone viral that He would marry his girlfriend Paola Cuevas in 2024.

The singer is experiencing a resurgence in his career, largely due to the exposure that the autobiographical Netflix series Luis Miguel and the successful concerts he just gave in Mexico They make him up, but does he also have this good streak in his private life?

From 2022, El Sol de México maintains a love relationship with the Spanish designer Paloma Cuevaswith whom it has been speculated that he could marry in the coming months.

Will Luis Miguel marry Paola Cuevas in 2024?



Throughout his life he has been associated with figures of the stature of Mariah Carey, Daisy Fuentes, Sofia Vergara, Salma Hayek, Aracely Arámbula (with whom he has two children) and more recently with Paloma Cuevas. And although not all of his relationships have been confirmed, the truth is that he could marry his current girlfriend this year, or at least that is what his millions of followers suspect, who lose track of them.

Speculation arose from the fact that Paloma Cuevas uploaded a photo with Rosa Clará, founder of the second largest Spanish bridal fashion company in Spain, according to Moda España; it which made his fans think that he could be planning a weddingto with the singer. In her Instagram post you can see her with her friend, the designer Rosa Clara, a photo that she accompanied with the message: “New projects that excite, with friends full of beauty and light.”

Many of his followers considered this meeting as a possible clue that the designer could be planning her wedding with Luis Miguel; However, neither of them has given statements in this regard.

As in most of the celebrity rumorsonly time will help us know if they are really planning to reach the altar this year or it was a false alarm.