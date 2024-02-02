Police | The police shot an armed person in Espoo

The police met an armed person who disobeyed the police's orders and gave up the weapon, says the police in Länsi-Uusimaa in their press release.

The police encountered an armed person who disobeyed the police's orders and gave up the weapon.

According to the release, the police fired a shot during the arrest, which hit the armed person. He received immediate first aid from the police at the scene and was taken to further treatment.

The Helsinki Police Department is responsible for the investigation of the case, which will provide more information about the case as the investigation progresses. Regarding the use of weapons by the police, the prosecutor is responsible for the investigation.

in Espoo There was a big police operation on Valkjärventie from early evening on Friday, said an eyewitness interviewed by HS I met Martti earlier on Friday.

Valkjärventie is located between North Tapiola and Etelä Laajalahti.

A little before eight in the evening, Martti heard a bang that sounded like a gunshot.

Several police vehicles and a helicopter were at the scene. According to Marti, the police officers were wearing some kind of protective equipment.

It is a quiet area of ​​small houses, Martti describes. There is a business park Spektri office buildings nearby and there are no alcoholic restaurants.

“It's definitely not typical for shots to be heard here.”

Cops gathered near the intersection of Valkjärventie and Tietäjäntie.

The helicopter flew over the area for more than half an hour until it landed between the office buildings. After nine thirty, the helicopter had already left, and the situation was calming down anyway.

After 9:30, there were only a few police cars with their lights flashing in the dark. The police were patrolling the area and had closed part of the way from Metsänpojanpolu heading south from Valkjärventie.

“There are only businesses in the area, there shouldn't be anyone south of Valkjärventie at this time on Friday evening”, Martti wondered.