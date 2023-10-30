The model Luciana Fuster won the title of Miss Grand International 2023 in Vietnam. There, Fuster and the queens who qualified to the tentative top 10 stayed in Vietnam to work together with the owner of Miss Grand International, Nawat Itsaragrisil. However, among the followers of the international beauty pageant they created a possible enmity between the representative of Peru and that of Colombia, María Alejandra López. We tell you all the details below.

What happened between Luciana Fuster and Miss Grand Colombia, María Alejandra López?

Let us remember that Colombia has always stood out for its candidates for all the beauty pageants in the world. grand slam (Miss Universe, Miss Grand International, Miss Supranational, Miss International, Miss Tourism and Miss World). However, in this edition of the MGI, Fuster had something to talk about since her arrival in Vietnam on October 3.

After the candidates from both countries for the golden crown were classified as the favorites of Miss Grand International, the followers of Fuster and López created an enmity on social networks that was reflected in the audience.

What did Luciana Fuster do to end the rumors of enmity between her and María Alejandra López?

During his tour of Vietnam, Maria Alejandra Lopez He made his admiration for Luciana Fuster known since she was crowned by Isabella Menin. She even shared a video with Jessica Newton and pointed out that she will soon come to Peru to visit the different tourist places that characterize our country.

He also received a gift from Luciana, it was an ornamental llama. “Hey, I love flames. “Thank you, Luuu.”Lopez wrote on Instagram.