Lucía Sánchez can’t take it anymore. The one who was a participant in the third season of The island of temptations has charged Isaac Torres, her ex-partner and father of her daughter, for his behavior while little Mia was admitted to the hospital.

The content creator shared with her followers the health problems your daughter has experienced in recent days and the different unsuccessful tests he has undergone in different medical centers.

Finally, they have found a hospital, where the little girl has been admitted for two days. Something that his followers wondered if Isaac Torres was aware of, since the young man has not commented on the matter at any time and only showed the different parties, dinners and events you have attended.

This has made Lucía Sánchez explode, who did not want to remain silent and spoke out on her Instagram. “He was the first person to be notified. I’m tired of keeping quiet and covering up and I don’t do it anymore. This already crosses all limits for me,” he noted through a story.

For her part, the woman from Cádiz wanted to publicly thank and acknowledge the attention and care from her boyfriend, Manuel Gaona, who has been with her and her daughter throughout the entire process.

“Someone put an angel in my path. Now I think about it more than ever. What this man does for us is priceless.“, the young woman wrote in another story, where she showed in a video how her partner entertained Mía during the long waits for hospitalization.