City fighting with Everton. Chelsea, with Fulham. Manchester United, with Wolverhampton. And Liverpool, with Leicester. As is tradition, yesterday the day of the boxing day with the public dedicated, with the players giving their all and with the football planet awaiting the Premier. The day before, Christmas, the NBA wore its best clothes, like every year. And the NFL football also provided two games. The Premier, the NBA and the NFL. Some may like the English League and basketball or American football more or less, but no one is aware that they are three organizations with an enormous volume of business. In the first two cases, they also benefit from enormous international expansion. Meanwhile, in Spain football has rested since December 22 and will not return until January 3, with a Valencia-Madrid League match and some Copa del Rey stakes.

Eleven days of paramo just on dates where the fan can have more free time. Yes, they are designated dates. Yes, they are dates to be with the family. But they are also days to consume and not only food, but also entertainment. Theaters usually register very good occupancy rates for Christmas. Cinemas, harmed by television platforms throughout the year, also see their seats more crowded. On the other hand, football stadiums in Spain are closed for holidays.

Do footballers have the right to a rest, especially with the busy schedule they have to face? Of course. But honestly it could be distributed in a way that would benefit the viewer, both in person and on television. Then there will be Wednesdays and Thursdays in January and February when the fan on duty has to rush and run after leaving work to the stadium to be cold at nine or ten at night. Would it be impossible to play games on Christmas Day or December 26 and then not have to play during the week after the holidays? Clearly not. Other seasons there have been League days on the 28th, 29th, 30th, and until December 31st. On this occasion, LaLiga set the Valencia-Madrid match postponed by the Dana for January 2, but had to delay it 24 hours because by agreement it could not be played on that date and the AFE players union did not give in.

If the hotel industry, restaurants, cinema, theater or circus rub their hands with Christmas, why does Spanish football turn its back on it? Then, after Kings, a marathon of League, Cup, Super Cup (in Arabia) and Champions League matches. And everyone run. A contradiction.