Luigi Lucà, CEO of Toyota, met Urbano Cairo, president of RCS MediaGroup this morning at the RCS Mediagroup headquarters in Milan. Toyota will still be the official car of the Giro: after participating in the spring races organized by RCS Sport, Toyota returns with its fleet along the roads of the Corsa Rosa and Giro-E. Italian premiere debut for the new Toyota bZ4X. (By Chiara Soldi)