When it comes to acquiring Spanish nationality, one of the most recurrent doubts is whether, with it, you lose the nationality of the country of origin. As explained in Echeverria LawyersThe question does not have an easy answer.

Usually the answer is yessince the regulations in force in Spain ask citizens who choose to acquire Spanish nationality to renounce the nationality of the foreign country.

However, what is required is a mere declaration of renunciation of the nationality of origin, something that does not have to imply the effective loss of nationality. The Resolution of the General Directorate of Registries and Notaries of May 24, 1993 details that “the acquisition of Spanish nationality for those who had the right to it could not be subject to the circumstance that for the foreign law in question the renunciation of this nationality would not be effective”.

In other words, who depends on the fact that this mandatory renunciation of foreign nationality becomes effective is the applicant’s country of originso there may be situations in which you have a dual nationality despite withdrawal.

In any case, this is not a reason why Spanish nationality can be denied, since the legislation of Spain is indifferent to the way the other country proceeds with its citizenthe only thing required is a formal renunciation of the nationality of origin, regardless of whether it becomes effective later or not.

United Kingdomfor example, allows its citizens to have a second citizenship without losing that of the United Kingdom, with which the declaration of abandonment of nationality is without effect. Conversely, The United States establishes that nationality will be lost if applying for citizenship in another country with “the intent to lose US citizenship.”

Dual nationality agreements

However, there are assumptions in which the dual nationality without the applicant having to renounce. These are the cases in which any of the Dual nationality agreements that Spain has with certain countries.

These types of agreements are signed with the Ibero-American countriesand with some of those with a Hispanic colonial past (Equatorial Guinea and the Philippines), in addition to others with which Spain shares a border, such as Andorra, Portugal or France.