Thursday, June 22, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Lost Submarine | A psychologist assesses what the submarine crew is going through if they are still alive

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 21, 2023
in World Europe
0
Lost Submarine | A psychologist assesses what the submarine crew is going through if they are still alive

Homeland|A lost submarine

The researcher explains how a person might react when trapped in a submarine.

Lost The crew and passengers of the Titan submarine have had enough according to estimates, there is no more oxygen for about a day.

A ship carrying tourists was on its way to the wreck of the Titanic when it disappeared on Sunday. The wreck is located at a depth of 3,800 meters, so the lost submarine may also be very deep.

The situation inevitably causes an extraordinary psychological burden for the people stuck in the submarine.

“Nevertheless, many factors affect how people react to such situations,” says the chairman and researcher of the Psykologiliitto Jari Lipsanen.

He assesses on a general level what is likely to happen in a person’s mind in a similar situation.

Jari Lipsanen. Picture: Pekka Elomaa

First there will probably be a panic reaction. Typical symptoms include shortness of breath, tremors, dizziness, nausea, sweating and tremors.

See also  Lula studies changing drug law to reduce incarceration

According to Lipsanen, in a panic, a person may try to open the hatches of a submarine, for example, and try to escape.

If there are several people, there may be a lot of variation in individual reactions.

“It depends on the dynamics of people. Panic sets in easily. Reactions also depend on what kind of training one has received for such crisis situations,” says Lipsanen.

You can always practice acting in a panic. According to Lipsanen, the big question is how many of the participating tourists have been prepared for possible crisis situations. Even if the crew is trained for the situation, anyone may behave unpredictably in a new situation.

The body is also unable to maintain a state of panic indefinitely.

Panic may be followed by paralysis or external calming down. At the same time, a person can kind of give up and accept the situation.

At all the mere knowledge of a possible danger to life is very taxing on the psyche.

See also  Formula 1 | Will the F1 Championship be decided? HS is watching the Saudi Arabian race moment by moment

Lipsanen gives an example of research carried out in the Chinese Navy.

“The study found that 25 percent of the navy’s submarine crew experience mental health problems, even if they have not been in any kind of threatening situation.”

Information has also been received about stranded polar hikers who were not in acute danger of life. They have been diagnosed with symptoms related to schizophrenia.

In the case of the missing submarine, much of the guessing of reactions goes to the point of speculation.

“This is a very rare event. Not many of those in charge have come back to tell us what happened,” says Lipsanen.

#Lost #Submarine #psychologist #assesses #submarine #crew #alive

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
30 billion dirhams of “Sanad” contracts over the next 10 years

30 billion dirhams of "Sanad" contracts over the next 10 years

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result