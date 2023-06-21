Rasha Tubaila (Abu Dhabi)

Mansoor Janahi, Managing Director and CEO of Sanad Group, the leading global company in the field of specialized industrial services wholly owned by Mubadala Investment Company, revealed that the total long-term total contracts with global commercial aircraft engine manufacturers amount to more than 30 billion dirhams for the next ten years. .

He said in an interview with “Al-Ittihad”, on the occasion of signing a new 11-year agreement with “General Electric Aviation” and “Safran Aircraft Engines”, “This partnership confirms the confidence that the engine manufacturers have reached in Sanad and Abu Dhabi in the field of maintenance, overhaul and repair.” Commercial aircraft engines.

He added that the new agreement will contribute to increasing the operational capacity of the Sanad workshop from 130 engines to 200 engines annually, stressing that «Sanad» aims to become an integrated station for the maintenance of all parts of aircraft engines by providing integrated maintenance, repair and overhaul services for engines, within three to five years. coming.

Janahi stressed: “Under the contract, Sanad adds “Safran Engine Manufacturing” to its partners from the major commercial aircraft engine manufacturers, thus confirming its position as a reliable partner for all major global commercial aircraft engine manufacturers, including Royce Rolls, General Electric Aviation, and Pratt & Whitney. and «Safran Engine Industry».

He said: The LEAP engine is the most successful commercial engine in the history of civil aviation, due to its low fuel consumption and carbon dioxide emissions.

He added, “The engine is in high demand in the global market, as it is expected that the number of engines sold will reach 30,000 globally, 20% of which are in the Middle East.”

“Sanad has been approved as the first independent authorized maintenance, repair and overhaul center for LEAP engines in South Asia, the Middle East and North Africa,” he stressed.

He said that through the agreement, new technical and engineering job opportunities will be available for national cadres.

Sanad recently announced a new 11-year partnership agreement with General Electric Aviation, the world’s leading manufacturer of aircraft engines, components, equipment and systems, and Safran Aircraft Engines, the global manufacturer of commercial and defense aircraft engines. This is to expand the range of maintenance, repair and overhaul services that Sanad provides to major international aircraft maintenance companies to include the “Leap 1-A” and “Leap 1-B” engines, which are very popular with airlines due to their advanced performance and fuel efficiency. These engines are on the Airbus A320neo and Boeing 737 Max.

Regarding Sanad’s plans for the coming years, Al Janahi stressed, “We aim through our strategy to expand our activities outside Abu Dhabi, as we intend to expand in vital foreign markets such as Africa and East Asia.”

“We have attracted two airlines, the Australian company Quantos and American Airlines, and they are two of the largest airlines that use Sanad in Abu Dhabi as their maintenance center,” he said.

He said, “We have customers from airlines in every continent of the world, as the total number of our customers is more than 30 companies.”

And he indicated: “More than 90% of Sanad’s revenues come from outside the country, and it is a great example of a knowledge economy, as Emirati expertise in the maintenance, repair and overhaul of aircraft engines is exported to various parts of the world.”

Janahi pointed out their continuous plans to enhance maintenance lines for the most important engines, as 100 “Genex” engines for Boeing 787 wide-body aircraft have been maintained during the past 8 years, as maintenance lines for this type have been strengthened to exceed the number of “Genex” engines that have been maintained. During the last two years, the 200 engines, as the number of engines that were maintained during the past two years, doubled.

Sanad is the first independent center to obtain approval for maintenance, repair and overhaul services for “Genix” engines within the global service solutions network of General Electric Aviation, as it has maintained 209 engines of this type.

Janahi stressed, “We are working to ensure that our services are integrated by expanding overhaul, repair and maintenance to include all parts of engines, to be an integrated station for maintenance, overhaul and repair of engines, as a strategic goal for the past three to five years.”

He said, “Today, all our activities for Umrah, maintenance and repair are based in Abu Dhabi near Abu Dhabi International Airport, and we have technical and engineering competencies in this field and specialized programs for training citizens in the engineering and technical field, as the Emiratisation rate has currently reached 25%.” There are about 430 male and female employees working in Sanad at the present time.

Regarding digital transformation and the use of the latest technologies, Al-Janahi indicated, “We focus in the research and development department through the technical team and cooperation with our partnerships on using the latest technologies and technology such as robots, 3D printing technologies, and others.”