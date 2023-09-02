with videoThe Dutch volleyball women pushed Serbia to the limit in the lost semi-final of the European Championship world champion. “You want to play these kinds of games. I would like to play it again in a heartbeat”, said Juliët Lohuis, who will again meet a top country in the battle for bronze against Italy on Sunday. “We must be angry and hungry because we didn’t finish the chances.”
Pim Bijl
Latest update:
07:39
