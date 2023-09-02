The head of the agency, Yuri Borisov, said that the Sarmat missiles had been put into combat service, according to what was reported by Russian news agencies, but no further details were reported.

Sarmat missile

The Sarmat is one of several advanced weapons that Putin announced the development of in 2018.

The silo-based missile, capable of carrying multiple nuclear warheads, is intended to replace the R-36 intercontinental ballistic missile, known as the “Satan” to NATO.

Sarmat is said to have a short initial launch phase, allowing little time for monitoring systems to track it.

In 2022, about two months after sending troops to Ukraine, Putin said Sarmat will “reliably guarantee Russia’s security from external threats and make those who, in the midst of aggressive rhetoric, try to threaten our country think twice.”

Putin warned, at the time, that the missile “is capable of overcoming all modern means of anti-missile defense.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin had previously promised to give his armed forces everything they asked to support the military campaign in Ukraine, noting that there were no financial limits to what the government would provide to the army.

Putin said, in a speech to defense leaders in Moscow, that Russia should pay attention to the importance of drones in the 10-month-old conflict, saying that the Russian hypersonic Sarmat missiles will be ready for deployment in the near future.

It is worth noting that Sarmat missiles, or “RS-28”, are modern Russian missiles considered to be of the fifth generation, and the West calls them “Satan 2”.

What is “Satan 2”?