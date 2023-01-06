Following his failed arrest in October 2019, Ovid Guzman Lopez was a leader of drug dealer who lived with great tranquility for three years in the capital of Sinaloa, where he moved freely and from which he never left.

Many located their three addresses to which they went frequently, two of which are located in the Urban Development Tres Ríos and in the union Jesús María, to visit relatives.

Ovidio is part of the criminal structure that dominates Culiacán, seat of the Sinaloa cartel and stronghold of the sons of Joaquín Guzmán Loera: Ovidio, Iván Archivaldo, José Alfredo and Joaquín, who are now disputing control of the criminal group against Ismael El Mayo Zambada.

The so-called Mouse is the son of Griselda Lopez Perez, the second wife of El Chapo Guzmán, arrested in May 2010; however, she was released.

El Chapo and Griselda, wanted by the United States for drug traffic, procreated Ovidio, Griselda, Joaquín and Édgar; the latter died in 2012 from a gunshot wound.

The power and control that the so-called Minors have in the city was demonstrated in February 2020 with the wedding of Alejandrina Gisselle Guzmán, sister of Los Chapitos, in the Culiacán Cathedral.

The ceremony was carried out under the protection of members of the criminal organization, who closed the doors of the temple and established strong surveillance in the surroundings, without being disturbed by state or federal authorities.

While Ovidio and Iván Archivaldo continued their synthetic drug trafficking operations from Culiacán to the United States, the Department of Justice of that nation, through the DEA, offered in December 2021 a reward of 5 million dollars for information that would lead to the capture of the four children of Guzmán Loera, who is imprisoned in Colorado, USA.

A photo of the furious reaction of members of the Sinaloa cartel after the capture of Ovidio Guzmán

The tentacles of the Sinaloa Cartel

The Sinaloa cartelled by Ovidio Guzmán, exports and distributes large quantities of fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana to the United States, and also controls the corridors of Arizona and California to send drugs.

“The greatest fentanyl threat to the United States is the Sinaloa Cartel given its ability to have clandestine laboratories in areas of Mexico,” the DEA said in its most recent annual report.

According to the health authorities of the United States, fentanyl – a synthetic opioid 50 times more powerful than heroin – is responsible for numerous overdoses in that country.

In 2022 alone, US law enforcement seized more fentanyl than would be needed to kill the entire US population, the DEA revealed.

According to Insight Crime, the Sinaloa Cartel operates in 17 of the 32 states of Mexico.

The same organization points out that the cartel has connections at the highest level in the state police and the army, which allows it to maintain an advantage over its rivals.

