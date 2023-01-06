Coronavirus | Finland requires a negative corona test from those arriving from China and starts wastewater testing

Finland will introduce EU-recommended restrictions for passengers arriving from China.

Finland is starting to restrict passengers arriving from China in the same way as many other EU countries.

Finland introduces a pre-coronavirus test for passengers arriving from China. In addition, passengers and cabin crew are required to wear a mask on Chinese flights.

The decisions were made yesterday Thursday in the corona ministerial working group, which is led by the minister of family and basic services Krista Kiuru (sd).

Preliminary tests negative results, which must be no more than 48 hours old, are checked by the airlines upon boarding.

It is likely that the pre-test requirement will not apply to all those arriving in Finland from China. When the corresponding requirement for a preliminary test was previously in use during the pandemic, three groups were exempted from the tests: Finnish citizens, permanent residents of Finland and persons who had a necessary reason for entering the country.

As a third restrictive measure, Finland will start taking samples of aircraft wastewater in order to get a more accurate picture of the spread of the corona epidemic.

China’s The corona situation has worsened after the country gave up strict corona restrictions.

On Wednesday, the European Union urged its member states to require a negative corona test result less than 48 hours old from all passengers arriving from China. In addition, the EU countries decided on Wednesday evening to recommend the use of a mask on all flights to China.

The news is updated.