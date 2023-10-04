The PSOE of Lorca warned this Wednesday of the “risk” of losing a European subsidy of three million euros if the City Council does not launch the project to implement the Low Emissions Zone (ZBE) and thus fails to comply with the Climate Change and Transition Law Ecological.

Councilor Ángeles Mazuecos recalled that the financing was obtained thanks to the draft project prepared during her party’s time in Government and that European funds will allow the creation of pedestrian zones in the historic center, new bike lanes and a park-and-ride.

He accused the mayor, Fulgencio Gil, of having a “denialist attitude towards an issue as urgent as the climate crisis.” He also reported that the Ministry of Transport has sent a letter to the 200 Spanish towns that have requested aid, including Lorca, “after the fight” between “several cities governed by the right against traffic restrictions.”

Mazuecos regretted that Lorca “reluctant to implement” the ZBE and recalled that it is a “legal imperative” for municipalities with more than 50,000 inhabitants. He added that, according to the regulations, Lorca should have the ordinance that delimits these zones approved before the end of the year.

He considered it “unacceptable that the procedures have not yet begun” and believed that it will be impossible to implement this regulation within the established date.