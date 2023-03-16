The guided missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG-78) of the US Navy entered the port of Klaipeda in Lithuania. This was announced on March 15 by the command of the Lithuanian Armed Forces.

The statement said that the destroyer Porter is performing in the Baltic Sea the tasks “assigned to them by the command of the US Navy.”

It is noted that the ship is armed with torpedoes, missiles of various types, artillery and machine gun systems. It also deploys MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopters. The crew is about 300 military personnel.

