Pamela Franco He gave an exclusive interview to María Pía Copello in 'Mande qué mande' and was encouraged to tell details of the relationship he had for four years with Christian Domínguez. The cumbiambera regretted the infidelity of the leader of the Great International Orchestra and stated that she is currently focused on the well-being of her youngest daughter. In addition, Franco provided details of her romance with Christian Cueva, after accepting that they did have a romance years ago.

Was Pamela Franco unfaithful to Christian Domínguez with Cueva?

Pamela Franco commented that Christian Cueva was obsessed with her, to the point of always being aware of his movements and making constant calls. This fact was not to the liking of him nor of Christian Domínguez; Therefore, he tried to confront him on occasions. Then, Pamela Franco responded if she was unfaithful to Christian Domínguez with the national midfielder. “In my relationship with Christian Domínguez, since I started, I have never been unfaithful to him,” said Pamela Franco with tears in her eyes.

Did Pamela Franco confirm that she had an affair with Christian Cueva?

To everyone's surprise, Pamela Franco confirmed that she did have an affair with Christian Cueva, when the soccer player had a relationship with Pamela López. According to the dancer, they both met in 2018 and started conversations that later turned into meetings and an unusual relationship.

Pamela admitted that she had “several comings and goings” for more than a year and that their relationship continued until shortly before she began a romantic relationship with Christian Domínguez.

“Yes, I have known Christian Cueva since 2018, he wanted to meet me. I didn't accept back then because I had another relationship, but after breaking up I met Cueva. I knew he had a wife and then we had contact. He wrote to me on WhatsApp and I fell in love with him. Well, he never talked to me about his family. Yes, I had a relationship with Christian, I would have liked no one to find out, but it's something I had kept in mind,” the artist stated.

Why did Pamela Franco and Christian Cueva break up?

Pamela Franco revealed that her relationship with Christian Cueva lasted for several months until she realized that, in addition to her, the soccer player had more relationships with other women in parallel.

“This loving bond with him ends because it was already wearing out. I was also assimilating the truth of everything, I was not the only one, it was not a story of two people, but there were more who were playing the same role as me. I realized I realized that I was not the only one, I was the fourth,” she said.

At the same time, he took the opportunity to clarify that the end of their romance was not due to the marriage of Pamela López and Christian Cueva as had been speculated: “I didn't break up with him because of his wedding, that was later, his marriage had nothing to do with it.” “I was already with Christian Domínguez by the time they got married,” he added.

