Ferrari and Vasseur towards Qatar

After the glories of Singapore, Formula 1 returned to the reality of 2023, with Max Verstappen’s triumph in Suzuka. Sunday, however, arrives Qatarwhere the Circus will compete for the second time in history and the Ferrari is called upon to improve the performance offered on the iconic Japanese track.

The Lusail circuit does not seem to be particularly favorable to the characteristics of the SF-23, but it has become accustomed to betraying (even in a positive sense) the expectations of the day before. Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur This is how it framed the weekend in Qatar, the scene of the fourth Sprint of the season and also the fourth night race of the year.

Vasseur’s words

“On paper the Lusail runway promises to be another tough test for the SF-23. From Zandvoort onwards we learned a lot about how to manage the package at our disposal and also in Qatar we will do our utmost to put Charles and Carlos in a position to fight in the very tight group who at every race fights on the edge of thousandths behind those who command the championship“, these are the words of the Frenchman.

“We are going to Qatar for the first time since the introduction of the new generation of ground effect single-seaters, and we will have only one free practice session given the return of the Sprint format, so the preparation work done at home and in the simulator will be even more important: We hope to get there as well prepared as possible. On this occasion too, the objective will be to bring home a good haul of points that will allow us to continue to fight for second place in the Constructors’ standings“.