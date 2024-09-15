Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP’s Launch Trailer Isn’t What We Expected: instead of offering the classic overview of the game and its features, the developers chose to focus the video on a face-to-face with the villain, complete with a boss fight.

The final result is definitely less colorful than the action game originally made by Grasshopper Manufacture, which Dragami Games remastered using the powerful Unreal Engine 5 to bring it to PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, with PS4 and Xbox One versions coming in November.

We also know that this edition includes two different modes, original and RePOPwith the latter replacing some visual effects to give the experience a somewhat more contemporary tone, while the former re-proposes the work in its entirety.