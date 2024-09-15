Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP’s Launch Trailer Isn’t What We Expected: instead of offering the classic overview of the game and its features, the developers chose to focus the video on a face-to-face with the villain, complete with a boss fight.
The final result is definitely less colorful than the action game originally made by Grasshopper Manufacture, which Dragami Games remastered using the powerful Unreal Engine 5 to bring it to PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, with PS4 and Xbox One versions coming in November.
We also know that this edition includes two different modes, original and RePOPwith the latter replacing some visual effects to give the experience a somewhat more contemporary tone, while the former re-proposes the work in its entirety.
A crazy story
From a plot written by Goichi Suda and James Gunn one could not expect something normal, and in fact Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP’s narrative is absolutely insaneas players who have already tried this experience in 2012 know well.
In the game we will play the (few) roles of Juliet Starling, a very blonde cheerleader who loves lollipops and never forgets to bring her trusty chainsaw with her, as it is secretly part of a family of monster hunters.
When the city is invaded by hordes of zombiesso, Juliet doesn’t get too upset and instead begins to break down the undead with her rotating blade, between acrobatics and rainbows. Our review of Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP will be coming very soon.
