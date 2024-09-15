The tragic road accident bulletin that continues to constantly plague the Italian roads seems to know no respite. This time the one who sadly paid the price was a 50-year-old chef, Maurizio Scialabbain a fatal collision between his motorbike and a car.

Fatal accident: 50-year-old motorcyclist dies

The accident occurred yesterday afternoon, Saturday 14 September, in Loreto Aprutino, in the Paterno district, near a curve. Maurizio Scialabba, of Sicilian origins but resident in Loreto, was riding his motorbike when, unfortunately, he crashed into a car. The resulting violent impact left no escape for the motorcyclist. Despite the desperate attempts of the emergency services who immediately rushed to the scene of the accident, there was nothing that could be done for the 50-year-old.

The reconstruction of the road accident that cost the life of Maurizio Scialabba

Yet another fatal road accident has occurred in the last few hours on Italian roads. The victim is a 50-year-old chef, Maurizio Scialabba.

According to an initial reconstruction of the facts carried out by law enforcement officers, Scialabba was on board his motorcycle when, near a rather treacherous curve, he met a car, a Dacia against which he collided. One of the two vehicles could have invaded the other lane, but only the surveys will ascertain the exact dynamics of the accident.

The motorbike was thrown to the side of the road, after rolling on the asphalt. The cook he also fell, with the vehicle, remaining lifeless on the ground. The intervention of the rescue services was urgently requested, and they promptly arrived at the scene of the accident: in addition to an ambulance, the assistance of the helicopter was also requested.

Unfortunately, however, when the doctors and paramedics of 118 arrived they could do nothing for the motorcyclist. The violent impact suffered was fatal, decreeing death instantly.

The Carabinieri also arrived on site to carry out the usual investigations that will have to ascertain the exact dynamics of the accident and determine the causes that led to the fatal collision.

The mourning of an entire community

The news of the tragic accident that cost the life of Maurizio Scialabba quickly spread in the town, where the fifty-year-old was well known both for his restaurant business and for his very cheerful, jovial and always available character. His work in a prestigious restaurant had inserted him even more radically into the territory.