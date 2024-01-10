Eastern border | Uutissuomalainen: more than 120 of the asylum seekers who crossed the border during the fall have disappeared

Those who disappeared from the reception centers have probably left for other EU countries, the Immigration Office suspects.

Eastern border of the asylum seekers who arrived in the fall, more than 120 people have been marked as missing from the reception centers, news reports News Finn.

The director of the asylum unit of the Finnish Immigration Service who commented to USU Antti Lehtinen missing persons have possibly continued from Finland to other EU regions.

Russian between September and December, the border guard authorities allowed third-country nationals who did not have the necessary entry documents to Finnish border crossing points.

Of those who crossed the border, 1,323 people applied for asylum in Finland. So about 10 percent of them have disappeared.

According to the Finnish Immigration Service, Lehtinen, most of those marked as missing were Syrians.