The bank will begin to offer instant money transfers at the same price as normal ones starting next month, in accordance with the calendar that the Government has set to implement this initiative from the European Union.

Specifically, credit institutions will have to offer the same cost for instant transfers within the SEPA area at the same price as standard ones. starting January 9, 2025.

The regulation as such was approved last February by the European Parliament by 599 votes in favor, 7 against and 35 abstentions. The objective is to avoid waiting for retail customers and companies and to improve the security of transfers. Banks and other payment service providers (PSPs) will need to ensure affordable and instantly processed transfers.

EU countries whose currency is not the euro will also have to apply the rules, where accounts already offer regular transactions in euros, after a longer transitional period. There will be a special exception to the obligation to make payment within ten seconds for such accounts outside of business hours, due to the risk of lack of liquidity in the European currency.

To ensure security, payment service providers must apply Robust and up-to-date fraud detection and prevention measuresin order to prevent the transferred money from ending up in the wrong account by mistake or fraud and they will have to offer, at no additional cost, a service to verify the recipient’s identity.

Nevertheless, non-SEPA transfers (in a currency other than the euro, to non-SEPA or TARGET countries) are left out of this regulationso its price will not be equal to that of normal transfers. Its price will depend on the policy of each bank.

As explained by a spokesperson for Banco Santander to Europa Pressin most cases their clients do not pay for ordinary transfers and that pricing policy “will not change.” Therefore, for those customers starting January 9, immediate transfers will also be free.

This is how the banks will act

On his side, according to sources BBVAfor its individual clients “immediate transfers in remote banking (web and app) will be free from January 9 and in offices the rate for immediate and standard SEPA transfers will be equal.”

This is a line of action similar to what Banco is taking Sabadell. According to sources from the Catalan entity, in this month until January 9, the technological implementation is being carried out to make it easier for customers. They will probably be notified in the December statements and through alerts through the mobile application.

Asked about Europa Press, CaixaBank has specified that all those clients linked to the ‘Día a Día’ program, clients with an ‘online’ account and Imagin clients (around 17 million in total), have subsidized ordinary transfers and, therefore, “from January they will also be able to make free immediate transfers”.

“As in all entities, customers who do not have subsidized transfers will continue to pay for ordinary transfers and, starting in January, the price of immediate transfers will be equal,” CaixaBank stated.