Three days before the close of the primary period for the leadership of the PSOE-M, Juan Lobato cools the possibility of running against Óscar López, although he doesn’t close the door completely. In an informal conversation with journalists, he said that although nothing is ruled out, It is not his style to star in that confrontation and that his way of doing politics does not correspond to that of Ferraz. The former general secretary of the PSOE-M assures that he has received the support of nearly 8,000 people since his resignation just a week ago, which is why he appears encouraged.

Furthermore, he states that he also has felt comfortable in the socialist group in the Senate, so he will retain his seat in the Madrid Assembly and also in the Senate. In fact, he does not believe that his party will do anything to move him. Lobato spent the entire day this Tuesday in the Upper House and sources from the socialist parliamentary group have agreed that his presence has been carried out normally and naturally.

Whether it is present or not, Lobato does not see favorably the “confrontation” strategy that he foresees from Minister Óscar López against Isabel Díaz Ayuso. He considers that this only “feeds” the Madrid president, which was demonstrated with the strong opposition of the previous spokesperson for Más Madrid, Mónica García, with whom the PP grew.

The Minister of Digital Transformation and Public Function will make his candidacy official this Thursday to lead the Madrid federation. He will do it at 11:00 a.m. in the group to which he belongs in the PSOE-M, the Center. According to sources close to him, he will do it alone, without surrounding himself with militants. The calendar that the manager has approved is the same as that agreed upon by Lobato with Ferraz, except for minor changes. The primaries will start this Saturday with the presentation of pre-candidacies, but voting in the first round will not take place until January 11. As for the 15th Regional Congress, it will be held between February 1 and 2, 2024.

At the moment, it seems that Lobato will not lower the possibility of running, although he emphasizes that he has support from people outside of politics and from militants. He assures that the mayors, some ministers who are friends of his and general secretaries wrote messages to him after his departure. In any case, if in the end he does not appear in the primaries, he believes that there will only be one candidacy, that of López, which responds to the fact that the current socialist model is “pyramidal.”

More information soon.