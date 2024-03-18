Amazon Moon expands with an interesting initiative in collaboration with GOGwhich will soon allow users to play in the cloud the titles belonging to its own digital library by GOG on Amazon's streaming service.
Through this collaboration, users will be able to freely use games from their GOG library within Amazon Luna, as long as these titles are present in the service catalog and supported by the cloud gaming in question, without additional costs.
In this way it will be possible to access GOG PC games also from mobile devices, from TVs or simply from internet browsers, thus exploiting the potential of remote gaming through Amazon's cloud gaming service.
Access anywhere, DRM-free
To play you just need to have a compatible device with Luna (PC, smartphone, tablet, Fire TV and Smart TV) and a controller compatible with the service, which involves the use of the specific Luna controller or even Xbox and PlayStation, as well as a mouse and keyboard.
All games owned on GOG that are also available in the Luna catalog can be played via streaming at no additional cost, whilst maintaining the typical characteristics of the releases on the store in question, i.e. without any type of DRM applied.
At this point all that remains is to wait for further developments of the initiative, with other news that will be revealed later including updates to the catalog that will follow this collaboration.
