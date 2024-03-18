Amazon Moon expands with an interesting initiative in collaboration with GOGwhich will soon allow users to play in the cloud the titles belonging to its own digital library by GOG on Amazon's streaming service.

Through this collaboration, users will be able to freely use games from their GOG library within Amazon Luna, as long as these titles are present in the service catalog and supported by the cloud gaming in question, without additional costs.

In this way it will be possible to access GOG PC games also from mobile devices, from TVs or simply from internet browsers, thus exploiting the potential of remote gaming through Amazon's cloud gaming service.