He Galician Nationalist Bloc (BNG) has presented an appeal for protection before the Constitutional Court for the vetoes of the Popular Party to the appearances requested by the opposition in the commission of the Parliament of Galicia that was to investigate the contracts of the Xunta with companies linked to relatives of the president of the party , Alberto Núñez Feijóo.

As reported by the formation in a press release, the BNG considers that the PP’s decision to prevent these appearances – among them those of Feijóo himself, his sister, Micaela and his brother-in-law, Ignacio Cárdenas – is “authoritarian and undemocratic“, and violates the constitutional right of its deputies to exercise their control of the autonomous Government.

The Bloc alone urged the opening of that commission last September, given the evidence of the irregularities revealed by Public in the contracts they received from the autonomous Administration during Feijóo’s mandates, the Eulen Group companieswhose director for Galicia is her sister, and of Universal Support, attached to the multinational telemarketing Konecta, whose commercial director is her brother-in-law. Between them they add up to close to 75 million euros, through procedures that in many cases reveal favored treatment and use of privileged information.

Vigo Hospital

The nationalist party also wanted to investigate the awards to other companies linked to the Feijóo environment, as well as the extra cost of more than 470 million of euros in the construction of Álvaro Cunqueiro hospital of Vigo, for which the Xunta projected a development model of public-private collaboration that, far from saving the administration money, was much more expensive than Feijóo had promised.

The president of the Xunta, Alfonso Rueda, with the president of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, on July 25, 2024, in Santiago de Compostela. — Caesar Arxina / Europa Press

Last November, and after opposing the opening of the commission on several occasions, the PP used its absolute majority in the regional Parliament – ​​40 seats, with 25 from the Bloc, 9 from the PSOE and one from Democracia Ourensana – to veto the appearances of Feijóo himself and his relativesto prevent documentation about the case from being provided to the opposition and to impose its own work agenda with the appearing parties that suited it.

“It is as if in a trial only one of the parties were allowed to request appearances or witnesses,” explained the national spokesperson for the BNG, Ana Pontón, who accused the PP of “curbing the functioning of the commission”, hiding “fundamental” documentation. so that it could work correctly, and use “arbitrary time management” to “liquidate it as soon as possible.”

“We denounce before the Constitutional Court the violation of our fundamental right as representatives of citizens to political participation and to exercise control of government action“, delved into the national spokesperson, who elaborated on the intention of her party to go “to the end” in the investigation “no matter how much the Popular Party insists on hide 15 years of shenanigans“

The leader of the Bloc explained that there is “extensive jurisprudence” that supports her appeal to the Constitutional Court and that confirms that the PP “completely harmed the fundamental right of the BNG deputies to access functions and positions under equal conditions.” public”, as stated in article 23.2 of the Constitution, to “arbitrarily limit and prevent our function of controlling the Government,” he stressed.