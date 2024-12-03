You cannot postpone any longer Real Betis his reaction, after three consecutive defeats, because the Copa del Rey does not grant second chances. You have to win to move forward, so the troop of Manuel Pellegriniwounded in her pride by the series of setbacks between the duel in Valencia and San Sebastián, has no choice but to rediscover the triumph to continue in the three competitions in the duel that this Wednesday, December 4, will take her to Barcelona to measure up to EU Sant Andreufrom the Second Federation, in the second round of the KO tournament. An appointment whose arbitration will be carried out by Busquets Ferrer.

Very far from the best level accustomed in the already long stage of Pellegrini Betis, who dismantled in six minutes in Valencia, allowed themselves to come back in the Conference against a very inferior rival like the Mlada Boleslav and from San Sebastián he disconnected after the two goals from Real that sealed the duel. The defeats weigh on the team’s spirit, which is weighed down by the many losses in the midfield. The Verdiblancos are going through a complicated moment and for that and many reasons it is essential that this Wednesday they impose their hierarchy due to difference in category to this Sant Andreu that has sold all the tickets for the clash. In the first round, Betis beat Gévora (1-6), whom they beat with goals from Altimira, Assane, Bakambu, Juanmi and a double from Vitor Roque.

The possible lineup of Betis against Sant Andreu

The green and white expedition returned late from San Sebastián to Seville on monday night and he has barely been able to carry out a work session to prepare for this duel with Sant Andreu. Bellerín, Mendy, Marc Roca, Johnny Cardoso, William Carvalho, Fornals and Isco continue to recover from their respective physical ailments. Pellegrini’s squad is made up of these 21 players: Adrián, Vieites, Sabaly, Aitor, Natan, Bartra, Diego Llorente, Perraud, Ricardo Rodríguez, Mateo Flores, Guirao, Altimira, Lo Celso, Losada, Assane, Juanmi, Abde, Jesús Rodríguez , Bakambu, Chimy Ávila and Vitor Roque. Rest Rui Silva.

Real Betis

Fridays; Aitor, Llorente, Natan, Ricardo; Assane, Guirao, Lo Celso, Juanmi; Losada, Bakambu.

Logically, there will be changes compared to Sunday’s eleven. will return Fridaythe goal of the Cup, to the goal; also Nata at the axis of the rear and Aitormaybe on the right side. It waits for Guirao in the center of the field, probably next to Lo Celsusgiven that Altimira He was reserved in training this Tuesday with a contracture. On the sides, new opportunities for Assane and Juanmi, with Losada linking and Bakambu in cutting-edge tasks. Jesús Rodríguez, the most outstanding player at the Reale Arena, could have minutes in the second half.









The possible lineup of Sant Andreu against Betis

The Barcelona team, coached by Xavi Molistis eighth in Group III of the Second Federation and plays on an artificial grass field, the Narcis Salaswith capacity for 6,570 spectators. As expected against a First Division, and more so in the case of the Betiswhich always brings a large audience to the Catalan stadiums, a full house is guaranteed to enjoy a beautiful afternoon-night of football.

EU Sant Andreu

Nil Torreguitart; Méndez, Pelegrín, Castillo, Lucas Viña; Torices, Darbra; Albertito, Gorriti, Serrano; Walls.

As a local, the Sant Andreu This season they have won three league games, drawn one and lost three others. In the first round of the Cup, they beat Mirandés 2-1, causing the surprise, with goals from Lucas Viña y Paredes. His starting eleven is consolidated and Molist does not usually introduce many new things to the base team from one game to the next, although at the top of the attack they alternate Paredes, Gerard Oliva and the Argentine Gorritiwhich can also play as a hitch.