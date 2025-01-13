The Argentine went to a clinic this Monday to find out the extent of his injury against Valladolid, but it is difficult for him to arrive on time for the appointment.



01/13/2025



Updated at 12:35 p.m.





Giovani Lo Celso He has been undergoing medical tests this Monday morning to find out the extent of his injury suffered last Saturday against Valladolid in the matchday 19 of LaLiga EA Sports. The Argentine midfielder requested to be changed when the 75th minute of the game was over and Pellegrini used a third change window just for him, who had been suffering from a physical ailment that could deprive him of his participation in the duel against Barcelona that will take place this Wednesday in Montjuic .

Thus, Lo Celso is being explored by the club’s medical services, who are currently diagnosing the extent of the injury suffered by the midfielder, taking into account the very complex margin that exists before the ball rolls against Flick’s Barcelona. It is expected that throughout this Monday the degree of the illness will be known, but it is difficult for the footballer to attend in the vital match for a ticket to the quarterfinals of the cup competition due to the little time between now and Betis taking a flight to Catalonia.

The Argentine has been accompanied by club professionals and has appeared very serious despite the questions from the journalists present, who have tried without success to get some reassuring words from the playmaker, whose participation in Barcelona is now suspended after the footballer had physical problems against the Valladolid team, in a clash in which the playmaker once again started, along with Isco, on the right wing, and where finally ended up asking for said changethus communicating it to Pellegrini who was waiting in the technical area and used one more substitution window solely for Lo Celso to leave the field.