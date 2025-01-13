The 45th edition of the International Tourism Fair (Fitur 2025), which will be held between January 22 and 26 at Ifema Madrid, plans to exceed the arrival of 150,000 professionals between Wednesday and Friday and reach around 100,000 general public attendees over the weekend, adding a total of 250,000 visitors throughout the event, which equals last year’s attendance.

This large flow of participants and attendees is estimated to have an economic impact for Madrid of 445 million euros of income, with a positive effect on sectors such as mobility, hotels, hospitality, culture or leisure.

Specifically, Fitur 2025 will have 9,500 companies participants, 156 countries and 884 regular exhibitors, 10% more than in 2024, who will display their offer in nine pavilions.

This internationality, which defines the objectives of the International Tourism Fair, is also reflected in the 101 official representations of countries, five more than in the last edition, and in the sum of eleven countries that will join Fitur in 2025, coming mainly from Africa and Asia









This has been stated by the president of the executive committee of Ifema Madrid, José Vicente de los Mozosduring a press conference this Monday, in which he highlighted that the figures show the importance of the Spain brand as “undoubted receiving and issuing leader.”

“We are ‘at full capacity’,” said De los Mozos in his speech, at the same time that he announced that they are in talks to expand the tourist offer in a tenth pavilion for the 2026 edition.

For the director of Fitur, Maria Valcarcethe main strength of the event is its positioning as “the most important fair in the world, with the greatest representation of companies and more professionals. »We are a global market and every year we improve and grow«, he claimed.

On the other hand, those affected by DANA in the Valencian Community will have a special memory during the fair, according to Of the Young Men.

Brazil, protagonist of the edition

For its part, Brazil This year it will be the Partner Country of Fitur 2025. The Brazilian stand will be in Pavilion 3 of Ifema Madrid, where it will exhibit its tourism diversity, bringing together destinations from all its regions, airlines, operators and hotel chains committed to innovation and excellence. In addition, the streets of the capital will be customized with the natural and cultural tourist attractions of the South American country starting this Monday.

In the words of the Brazilian ambassador to Spain, Orlando Leite Ribeiroits presence in Fitur as a leading country is “a great showcase” to highlight the unique moment of transformation that the country is experiencing today. In 2024, international tourist arrivals grew by 13% compared to the previous year, surpassing the historical mark of 6.6 million visitors.

Like every year, Fitur 2025 will give a prominent role to aspects related to innovation, digital transformation and technology, as well as topics related to sustainable development and accessibility.