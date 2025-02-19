Edmundo Bal has been on Tuesday among the public of The revolt. Broncano has realized this talking with another of those attending his program, whom Grison has taken similar to Gabriel Rufián.

“Well, don’t say that today very high,” said the young man about his similarity to the politician. “Why?” Broncano asked, what Grison himself replied: “Ah well, yes, We have a species in extinction here. The Iberian Lynx. “Given this, the presenter looked towards the public and among the people acknowledged the former member of Citizens.

“Hostia, approach the micro. UPyD candidate, right?” He joked before Edmundo Bal spoke. “Citizens,” he corrected him. “Have you been with him?” He addressed his teammates. “Ricardo has brought the orange scarf”Grison said. “Do you want to speak?” He then referred to the expolitic. “You give me a microphone and I don’t stop,” Bal acknowledged. “That happens to politicians, once you grab you no longer releases,” said the Jiennense.

Broncano took advantage of Edmundo Bal’s visit to make an ‘interview’ about his current life and took the opportunity to ask if he continued in politics and if he is related to any of his former partners: “No, I stopped being in 2023. Now I am a state lawyer and I am here with my colleagues. We are the Spanish television lawyers […] With Albert Rivera I have treatment. He is the president of a business club and dedicates himself to his things. “

“And Citizens keep going? Are you staying to play room for room?” The presenter continued with his questions towards the expolatico. They still have money. There is still, what happens that does not appear to the elections. They are like a neighborhood association“, he replied.” For the first time they are citizens, “added Sergio Bezos.

Also, in his speech, Edmundo Bal also commented that he “expelled” from the game. “They expelled me because I was a unruly guy, that’s why I’m in this program. He threw me At that time the general secretary, Adrián Vázquezwhich is now built on the PP. “