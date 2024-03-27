What it will be: the complete cast (actors) of the film on Rai 1

What is the complete cast (actors) of Cosaerà, the 2020 film directed by Francesco Bruni with Kim Rossi Stuart broadcast on Rai 1 tonight, Wednesday 27 March 2024? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Kim Rossi Stuart: Bruno Salvati

Lorenza Guess: Anna

Barbara Ronchi: Fiorella

Giuseppe Pambieri: Umberto

Ninni Bruschetta: producer

Raffaella Lebboroni: doctor

Nicola Nocella: nurse Nicola

Fotinì Peluso: Adele

Tancredi Galli: Tito

Elettra Dallimore Mallaby: Bruno's mother

Stefano Rossi Giordani

Streaming and TV

We have seen the cast (actors) of What will it be, but where to see it live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, is broadcast tonight – Wednesday 27 March 2024 – at 9.30 pm on Rai 1. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.