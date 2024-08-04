Liverpool currently stands out from its competitors, since even though the Big Sale campaign has ended, you can still find promotions for all tastes and needs. Among the discounts, the department store offers you an incredible discount on furniture for all the spaces in your home. If you are looking for an elegant and functional dining room, You can’t miss the offer for the Madesa Cíntia Dining Room for 4 people, now available at a special price.

With water and heat resistant protection, the website highlights this dining room ideal for small spaces, with a starting price of $6,999, now You can purchase it for only $4,999, in addition to enjoying up to 6 months without interest of $833.17 and free shipping so that you receive it

Features of the Madesa Cíntia Dining Room



The Cíntia Dining Set is perfect for compact environments, optimizing the use of space in your home. Its dimensions make it ideal for the kitchen, living room or dining room, adapting to the daily life of Mexican homes.

◉ Table: The rectangular table has a capacity for four people, offering enough space for meals and family gatherings.

◉ Chairs: The chairs are made of MDF, with a cream-coloured wooden backrest and a beige fabric upholstered seat, providing comfort and style. The structure of the table and chairs is brown, which harmonises with any type of decoration.

◉ Finish: The finish color is brown in high-resistance polyester paint, with 7 layers of protection resistant to alcohol, water and heat. This paint is ecological, free of fumes that go into the atmosphere.

Included items

◉ A rectangular table measuring 104 cm x 68 cm x 76 cm high.

◉ Four 89 cm high chairs with upholstered seats.

◉ Product code: 045667GX4TPER

◉ Madesa does not provide assembly service, but includes a manual and all the hardware necessary for assembly.

Specifications

◉ Brand: MADESA

◉ Family or collection: Cíntia

Dimensions:

◉ Chair width: 37 cm

◉ Table length: 104 cm

◉ Table height: 76 cm

◉ Chair depth: 44 cm

◉ Chair height: 89 cm

◉ Table width: 68 cm

◉ Table diameter: No diameter

Details:

◉ Style: Modern

◉ Capacity: 4 people

◉ Customer assembly required: Yes

◉ Backup type: Continuous

◉ Arms: No arms

◉ Back finish: Inked

◉ Number of pieces included: 5

Composition:

◉ Chair material: MDP

◉ Table material: MDP

◉ Seat material: Synthetic

◉ Leg material: MDP