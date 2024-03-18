One of the policies that companies like amazon have implemented over the years, is the possibility of returning products that are not to the public's liking, and thus obtain the money back in full. However, this has led people to explore the legal loopholes that exist here, causing million-dollar losses to multiple companies.

Recently, CNBC shared a new report where it was revealed that a series of videos focused on showing the public have been shared on social networks such as Twitter and TikTok. how to ask for a refund on sites like Amazon, getting your money back, but without returning the product. Mentioned here is the case of Noah Page, an Amazon employee, who has fraudulently marked orders as returned, earning more than $3,500 in the process.

This illegal act has been orchestrated by a group known as Rekk, which has infiltrated large stores and co-opted their employees to carry out fraud, only to then share some of the easiest tactics to employ on social media. To combat this, Amazon has filed a lawsuit against individuals linked to this organizationaccusing them of a multimillion-dollar fraud.

Only in 2023, Refund fraud cost this industry $101 billion dollars, with Amazon reporting losses of $700,000 last year from these illicit tactics. Unfortunately, at the moment it seems that there is still no clear answer to this problem, beyond starting legal proceedings against organizations that operate in this way. On related topics, Amazon will make a million-dollar investment in Mexico. Likewise, this is the new Amazon scam related to WhatsApp.

Editor's Note:

This is one of the consequences of modern capitalism. While I don't agree with illegal acts, I'm not surprised that people do this over and over again. It's a way to make easy money, and Amazon is a company with so much money, a couple million a year is not a big deal.

Via: CNBC