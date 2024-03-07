A crazy market

After the renewals of Charles Leclerc and Lando, the 2024 drivers' market should have been characterized by low profile with only Sergio Perez on the gridiron given that Carlos Sainz's stay in Ferrari also seemed obvious. And instead, in the end Perez could be the only one together with Charles Leclerc and George Russell to remain in his place. Lewis Hamilton joined Ferrari, exploding the market and now the free seat is that of Mercedes.

There infighting within Red Bull as a side effect it has even led to the hypothesis that Max Verstappen could leave the Milton Keynes team. The three-time world champion expressed himself with these words yesterday during various meetings with the media: “Me in Mercedes? Things should really get crazy, but never say never.”. George Russell would welcome the Dutchman with open arms and even Toto Wolff has declared that he is an interested spectator of what is happening in Red Bull.

Lewis Hamilton he commented thus on the scenario that would see Max Verstappen pick up his baton in Mercedes: “My move to Ferrari showed that anything is possible and I know Max is on Mercedes' list – the words of the seven-time world champion reported by the English newspaper Independent – I'm not surprised that Verstappen is being taken into consideration and what happened in Abu Dhabi doesn't rule him out because he had nothing to do with it, it's sport that 'betrayed' us. If I were Max I would have done exactly what he did. When you lead a team you want the best drivers who can also attract attention and sponsors and Verstappen is one of these. It wouldn't make sense to himbut it will be interesting to follow the story.”