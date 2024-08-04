Report to 11 hitmen arrested after alleged “surprise” operation by authorities of the Sedena in Tuxpan, Nayarit.

Local media reported on a “surprise” operation where the Sedena authorities They located a place where alleged suspects were hiding criminals.

The authorities arrived at the scene and the alleged criminals opened fire against the elements.

After the shooting, the authorities managed to arrest 11 alleged criminalsin addition to seizing high-caliber firearms, as well as various doses of crystal, cocaine and marijuana.

It is not yet known if there are any people injured or killed by the confrontation armed.

However, local media reported that the people arrested were transferred to TepicNayarit to continue with their legal process and their legal status will be determined.