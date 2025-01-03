The Dani Carvajal injury It has put Real Madrid in a bind, which covers its position with Lucas Vázquez and Raúl Asencio. The latest rumors suggest that The white club could look for reinforcements in the winter market, with Trent Alexander-Arnold as the main optionalthough Liverpool, the right-back’s current club, are seeking his continuity.

“I can assure you that he will play on Sunday”categorized Arne Slot, the coach of the networksin a press conference prior to the match against Manchester United. “And I hope he brings the same performance that he brought during the last half year,” said the Dutch coach.

Liverpool, undisputed leader in the Premier League and Champions League, seeks to maintain stability to seal the titles: “Everyone saw how good his half-season has been, how good he is here and how much he wants to win here.. He played an incredible game against West Ham, I think we all remember the pass he gave to Mo in the first half [Salah]. I see him every day on the training ground, working very hard. He is fully committed to us and will play on Sunday“said the former Feyenoord coach.

Despite the rumours, Slot has reaffirmed the professionalism of his players: “If Liverpool players were destabilized by other people talking about them, then we would really have a problem. If you play for one of the most important clubs in the world, everyone talks about you for 12 months. Sometimes in relation to other clubs. That happens a lot of times to players. “I don’t think it will destabilize them at all.”