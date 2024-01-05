Returning to work at the Palácio do Planalto, the president talked about the preparations for the 8th of January and the war

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) met this Friday (January 5, 2024) with the Minister of Defense, José Múcio, and the Brazilian ambassador to Palestine, Alessandro Candeas, on his 1st day attending the 2024 Planalto Palace.

With the 1st, Lula discussed the preparations for the 1st year of the January 8th attacks, when vandals vandalized the headquarters of the Three Powers.

In addition, he talked about the president's future agendas with the Armed Forces, such as the launch of a new ITA (Aeronautics Technological Institute) unit in Ceará.

Next Friday (January 12, 2024), Lula will go to Itaguaí, in Rio de Janeiro, to deliver the Humaitá submarine to a Navy event.

With Candeas, the PT member talked about the current situation of the conflict between Israel and Hamas, in the Gaza Strip. The ambassador spent the end-of-year holiday period in Brazil. The president thanked the ambassador for his work in Palestine and heard an update on the situation on the ground.