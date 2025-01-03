LaLiga EA Sports continues its course and this Friday January 3rd

They will measure their strength in the Mestalla stadium

Valencia and real Madrid

in a match corresponding to the Matchday Day 12 of the championship.

Valencia comes into the match having faced Getafe and Las Palmas while Real Madrid played their last LaLiga EA Sports matches against Barcelona and Celta. After the match against Real Madrid, Valencia will play against Espanyol and Real Betis. For its part, Real Madrid will play against Osasuna and Leganés.

Valencia – Real Madrid

LaLiga EA Sports standings and statistics

Before the opening whistle at the Mestalla stadium, Valencia occupies the position number 19 of the LaLiga EA Sports classification with 12 points, while

real Madrid occupies the position number 2 of the table with 40 points. A win, a draw or a loss will determine the immediate future of both teams in the EA Sports LaLiga standings.

So far, in LaLiga EA Sports Valencia has a balance of 16

goals in favor

and 26

goals against which have meant 2 games won, 6 tied and 9 lost. Real Madrid comes into the match having scored 41 goals and conceded 18, which has translated into 12 games won, 4 drawn and 2 lost.

So far in the championship, Valencia has achieved 2 victories, 3 draws and 3 defeats at home, while Real Madrid has achieved 4 victories, 4 draws and 1 defeats as a visitor.

Check the LaLiga EA Sports top scorer and assist tables before the match between Valencia and Real Madrid.

You can also see which players have seen the most yellow and red cards in the championship.

EA Sports LaLiga match

Schedule and television channel to watch the match between Valencia and Real Madrid today

The match between Valencia and Real Madrid corresponding to the day Day 12 of LaLiga EA Sports takes place today, Friday, January 3, at the Mestalla. The game will start at 9:00 p.m. and you can watch it on M+ LaLiga TV, M+ LaLiga TV 2, LaLiga TV Bar, M+ LaLiga TV UHD, Movistar Plus+.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the LaLiga EA Sports matches of the day, the Valencia calendar, the Real Madrid calendar and the LaLiga EA Sports statistics. You can also check the LaLiga EA Sports classification.