Dybala-Chelsea transfer market: the blues decision on Roma's clause

Paulo Dybala transfer target for Chelseawith the English club seeing in the Roma striker the ideal profile to strengthen the advanced department. Until January 15th the contract includes a 12 million clause which would allow the former Juventus star to free himself in the event of an agreement with another foreign club. But, according to the latest rumors, the talks should be postponed until next summer.



Dybala injury, no injuries. Hope for Milan-Roma?

The MRI to which Paulo Dybala underwent, after the problem suffered during the Italian Cup derby lost against Lazio (goal from Zaccagni who also made a wonderful announcement after the goal) ruled out injuries.

For Joya it would therefore just be an overload and will be evaluated day by day. There is hope for his presence in the list of players called up for Sunday evening when the big match will be played at San Siro Milan-Roma. If Mourinho decides not to risk it (currently the most probable hypothesis), Dybala could be available again on 20 January against Verona.

