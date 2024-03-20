Liverpool (AFP)

Liverpool, the current runner-up in the English Football League, has appointed Richard Hughes as a new sporting director, as part of a transitional phase, after the expected departure of the current German coach, Jurgen Klopp, at the end of the season.

Hughes, 44, will begin his duties on June 1, after leaving his position as sporting director at Bournemouth at the beginning of this month.

Liverpool occupies second place in the league, behind Arsenal on goal difference and ahead of champion Manchester City by a point, in the final season of Klopp, who leaves two years before the end of his contract.

On the 12th of this month, Liverpool announced the return of Michael Edwards as CEO after he had previously spent more than a decade at Anfield as performance director and sporting director, before his departure in 2022.

Edwards and Hughes have had a professional and personal relationship for more than 20 years, and previously worked together during the latter's time with Portsmouth.

“I am very proud to have this opportunity,” Hughes said, adding, “Liverpool is a special club, and I am grateful for the opportunity to serve it.”

He continued, “People talk about the rich history that this club is proud of, and that is true, but the present and future are what encourage me. Jurgen Klopp leads an amazing team, and in addition to that, the commitment to working with young players and getting them to the first team is also amazing.”

Liverpool is currently fighting on two fronts: the League and the European League (Europa League), after winning the League Cup over Chelsea 1-0 after extra time, and being eliminated from the FA Cup in the quarter-finals at the hands of Manchester United 3-4 after extra time as well.