ElAnalistaDeBits published the usual video comparison among all versions of Dragon's Dogma 2 highlighting how there is a certain balance on a qualitative level with the version PS5 which has a few more details and the Xbox Series In both cases we are talking about trifles that the players will not even notice.

The road test

Let's see the video:

Here they are technical features of the different versions tested:

Xbox Series S : Dynamic 1440p/35fps average with temporal reconstruction and unlocked framerate

: Dynamic 1440p/35fps average with temporal reconstruction and unlocked framerate Xbox Series : Dynamic 2160p/40fps average with temporal reconstruction and unlocked framerate

: Dynamic 2160p/40fps average with temporal reconstruction and unlocked framerate PlayStation 5 : Dynamic 2160p/38fps average with temporal reconstruction and unlocked framerate

: Dynamic 2160p/38fps average with temporal reconstruction and unlocked framerate PC: 2160p Maximum settings with balanced DLSS | RT ON | | RTX 4080 | i9 12900K | 32GB DDR5 | NVME SSDs

ElAnalistaDeBits then pointed out that Dragon's Dogma 2 only has one graphics mode on consoles. Use the ray tracing for global illumination on PC, PS5, and Series X. Xbox Series S does not support ray tracing. This setting does not affect shadows and reflections. Ray tracing cannot be disabled on PS5 and Xbox Series

THE loading times they can be faster on PC if you have an NVMe SSD. PS5 has a slight advantage over Xbox Series, although really relative. Xbox Series S renders at 1440p with temporal reconstruction, while PS5 and Xbox Series PS5 has a slightly higher average resolution than Xbox Series

The framerate on console is unlocked and cannot be locked to 30fps. The framerate varies between 30 and 45fps on average on console, although Xbox Series

There draw distance it's higher on PC, with the PS5 version slightly better on console. Shadows and distant vegetation on Xbox Series X/S have less detail. Shadows on PS5 are more detailed even in the distance. Reflexes in all versions are SSR. Xbox Series S shows slightly lower quality than the other versions.

Capcom has confirmed that it is working to further optimize the PC version.

For more information on the game, read our review.